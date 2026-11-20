UNITED NATIONS, November 20. /TASS/. Nearly 24,000 Yemeni have been forces to flee their homes over the past week amid ongoing fighting, with the overall number of displaced persons exceeding 353,000 since early August, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"Displacement continues to rise amid ongoing hostilities and growing insecurity in Yemen," OCHA said. "The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that more than 353,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the escalation began, including nearly 24,000 newly displaced this week alone."

According to OCHA, Taiz, Lahij, and Aden governorates account for the largest number of displaced people.

"Shortages of essential goods and fuel are worsening" in the city of Taiz, the administrative center of the governorate of the same name, it said, adding that there is a severe shortage of wheat, flour, rice and sugar. Restrictions on commercial transport and rising transport costs "are also further disrupting supply chains and threatening access to food, water and health services," OCHA stressed.

The armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. In July 2026, the rebels said they were imposing a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and attacked several Saudi-owned oil tankers. In early August 2026, Ansar Allah launched an offensive in the country's southwest and took control of the port city of Mokha and territories along the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in western Yemen on September 10-11. On October 4, the Yemeni government forces announced the launch of a large-scale operation to liberate the Houthi-controlled territories from the rebels.