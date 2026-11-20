MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry and defense industry enterprises are taking effective measures to ramp up production of new and highly sought-after military equipment, Deputy Defense Minister Army General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov said.

"We are taking effective measures to increase production of military equipment, including new and particularly sought-after weapons systems, in cooperation with the defense industry to ensure that our troops are properly equipped," he said at the 12th Interagency Scientific and Practical Conference "Army and Society."

Yevkurov noted that the Defense Ministry, together with federal agencies and regional authorities, was "actively implementing a wide range of social support measures for veterans of the special military operation and their families." "The public actively supports all these efforts," the deputy defense minister stressed.

The 12th Interagency Scientific and Practical Conference "Army and Society" was held at the National Defense Management Center of the Russian Federation. It brought together representatives of Russian regions, government agencies, central military command bodies, defense industry enterprises, research organizations, military and civilian educational institutions, state funds and public organizations.