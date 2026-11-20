MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Center for Autonomous Robotic Systems (CARS) is assembling the first flight-capable prototype of the domestically developed Meridian unmanned amphibious system, Yekaterina Zgirovskaya, the center’s spokesperson, told TASS.

"Specialists at the Center for Autonomous Robotic Systems are assembling the first flight prototype of the domestically developed Meridian unmanned amphibious system. Recently, all the main components of the first Meridian flight prototype were manufactured. The airframe components have been assembled--the center section, wing consoles, and tail unit have been mounted. Installation of the aircraft control system is underway. The fabrication of the landing gear struts, the cockpit, and the fuselage is nearing completion. Next up are the installation of the landing gear, the brake system, and the cockpit, as well as testing of the systems and the engine," Zgirovskaya said.

According to her, once the assembly of the prototype and ground system tests are complete, the Meridian will make its first flight. The next important step is the maiden flight, which, for safety reasons, will be conducted in a manned mode under the control of an experienced test pilot.

Zgirovskaya noted that a dynamically similar model of the Meridian unmanned amphibious fixed-wing system had previously undergone a series of tests on open water to evaluate its water landing characteristics, splashdown dynamics, and course stability while moving across the water. The tests confirmed all the main conclusions drawn from previous towing tests conducted in the laboratory.

The CARS representative said that the Meridian amphibious unmanned transport system is being developed for areas where conventional infrastructure is limited or nonexistent. In remote areas, cargo delivery often depends on the season, road conditions, and the availability of airfield infrastructure. In an emergency or for urgent commercial deliveries, time becomes critical. Therefore, a vehicle is needed that can quickly reach its destination without being dependent on a single type of landing site. The Meridian is being designed specifically for this type of logistics.

Meridian

According to the CARS representative, the craft can operate from runways with both artificial and unpaved surfaces, as well as from water. The engine and onboard avionics are Russian-made. The Meridian’s design allows it to be quickly adapted for various applications (payload module, optical system, etc.) and to carry a payload of up to 700 kg in a separate, detachable module with a volume of 5.5 cubic meters. The amphibious vehicle is also capable of conducting environmental monitoring and observing the condition of land, water, and ice surfaces at any time of year.

The unmanned aerial vehicle features a predominantly all-metal structure, with a wheeled chassis and a detachable payload module made from a glass-and carbon-fiber composite material, which simplifies the operation of the vehicle and loading and unloading operations.