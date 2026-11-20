BEIJING, November 20. /TASS/. China increased its imports of Russian oil by 17.4% year-on-year in January-October to 97.61 million tons, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

The value of Russian oil supplied to China over the reporting period rose by 41.4% to $59.59 billion, keeping Russia in first place by volume of crude exports to the country.

Saudi Arabia ranked second, selling 50.99 million tons of oil to China over the 10-month period (down 23.3%), followed by Brazil with 48.1 million tons (up 30.7%). Indonesia came next, surging 2.9-fold to 28.55 million tons, ahead of Malaysia with 26.19 million tons (down 53.2%).

In October, China imported 10.03 million tons of oil from Russia, up roughly 1% month-on-month, while the value of shipments rose by 17.4% to $7.73 billion.

According to Chinese customs statistics, China reduced its overall oil imports by 1.9% in 2024--though shipments from Russia rose by 1.3%--and increased them by 4.4% in 2025 to 577.72 million tons, even as purchases from Russia declined by 7.1% to 100.72 million tons.