MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Hotels in the city of Narva could lose roughly 5-10% of their revenue, and food service establishments could lose as much as 15-20% after the Estonian authorities' decision to close the border with Russia, Narva Mayor Jaan Toots said in a comment to RTVI.

"Hotels could lose approximately 5-10% of their revenue. Dining establishments will naturally be hit harder, as people coming here spent money at local cafes. We are talking about approximate figures of 15-20%," he said.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced that the government had decided to close checkpoints on the border with Russia starting December 1.