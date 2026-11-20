HAIKOU /China/, November 20. /TASS/. A new customs regime in China’s southern island province of Hainan has fostered international exchanges related to museum heritage, Su Qiya, head of the province’s Cultural Heritage Administration, said.

"Since the entire island shifted to the new customs regime (an offshore mechanism that took effect on December 18, 2025 – TASS), <…> the benefits it has produced served as an impetus for the development of cultural and museum heritage," Su Qiya said as quoted by the news portal China News Service (Zhongguo Xinwenwang) in connection with the 11th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition in Haikou, the region’s capital.

A Renaissance-era painting exhibition has kicked off at the Hainan Museum in Haikou. Su Qiya noted that the zero-tariff policy has significantly reduced the costs of hosting foreign exhibitions in the province and importing high-tech equipment for cultural heritage protection, research instruments and restoration materials.

Thus, the Hainan Free Trade Port is now hosting more frequent exhibitions by leading foreign museums, establishing advanced laboratories for cultural heritage protection and promoting international technical cooperation in national heritage preservation. The head of the administration said this is only one of four communication channels, through which the new regime has made it easier for the province to interact with relevant foreign organizations and institutions.

The other three optimized areas are art trade (or repatriation of artworks from abroad), expert exchanges and the expansion of digital projects into foreign markets (cross-border data exchange). With tax incentives and Exchange Facilitation Accounts that ease cross-border operations, Hainan has also grown more attractive to foreign auction houses and galleries. Thus, the island can now serve as "a center for distributing cultural heritage along the Maritime Silk Road."

Thanks to Hainan’s visa-free entry policy for citizens of 88 countries, foreign cultural and museology specialists, international curatorial teams, cultural heritage restoration experts and art enthusiasts can easily attend exhibitions or take part in symposia, including high-level ones. Su Qiya noted that local authorities are improving the legal framework and streamlining official procedures. He stressed that the southernmost province intends to continue using the Free Trade Port’s institutional advantages, deepening cooperation in culture and museology and expanding its scale.