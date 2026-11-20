MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has stressed the importance of relations between the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, for global security.

"President Putin and President Trump’s great relationship is vital for the world and global security," he wrote on X.

Trump told a news conference earlier that he has "fantastic" relations with Putin, which is beneficial for the United States.