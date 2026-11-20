MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will consider Russia's participation in international competitions at a meeting next week, Chairman of IIHF Facilities Committee Viestrus Koziols told TASS on Friday.

"The council is set to gather for the meeting in Zurich on Monday and will work until Friday," Koziols stated.

"Clearly, we have the decision from the CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] and we must abide by it. We should also consider how to hold the [IIHF] World Championships," he said commenting on the Council's agenda.

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the IIHF must allow Russian teams to compete internationally. The IIHF expressed disappointment at the decision, saying it would "urgently assess the steps and time required to give effect to the ruling."

On November 15, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced that Russian players would not be able to compete in the 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships after Canadian authorities announced they would not issue them visas. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said that together with the Russian Olympic Committee, it would appeal the exclusion to the International Olympic Committee.

Canada’s TSN broadcaster reported later that the countries’ authorities informed the Canadian governing ice hockey association and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) that they would not be issuing visas to Russian players for the World Junior Championship.

The 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships is scheduled to take place in Canada from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027.