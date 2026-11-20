LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. The US administration has told European and Ukrainian officials it wants Kiev to reach a peace deal with Russia by early January, the Financial Times reported, citing four sources.

The White House hopes to secure a deal before Democrats take control of the US Congress, the newspaper said. "The Americans are pushing hard and there’s some concern that it would need a great deal of Ukrainian concessions to get anywhere near a deal," a European official told the FT after a meeting with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The FT cited two unnamed US officials as suggesting that President Donald Trump could discuss ending the conflict with European leaders at the G20 summit, scheduled to take place in Miami in mid-December. A senior French official told the newspaper that Europeans will not hold talks on Ukraine at the summit unless Ukraine is invited.

Politico previously reported, citing sources, that Trump had voiced skepticism about the Coalition of the Willing providing billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine when he spoke to its members during their meeting in Berlin.

At their November 13 summit in Dublin, EU leaders approved the same team for technical talks with Russia, the US and Ukraine that had traveled to Abu Dhabi to support Kiev. The EU+E5 group comprises the European Commission, the European Council and five members of the Coalition of the Willing: Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that talks with Europeans will be necessary once discussions turn to ensuring the security of Russia and Ukraine and to the future of Europe’s security architecture. Commenting on the EU’s bid to join the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Europeans now see the train leaving and "want to jump aboard the last carriage." He added that "their statements still show they have no idea what role they might be given."