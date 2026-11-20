BEIRUT, November 20. /TASS/. Hezbollah strongholds in five settlement in southern Lebanon came under artillery shelling by Israeli troops in the second half of the day on Friday, the Al-Markaziya agency reported.

According to the agency, coming under shelling were the villages of Bani Hayyan, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Mayfadoun, Sarbin, and al-Ghandouriyah in the Nabatieh province north of the Litani River. Israeli troops also opened artillery and machinegun fire at the Ali al-Taher mountainous area where movements by Islamic resistance militants were detected.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes carried out two raids on the city of Kfar Tebnit.

Israel’s military escalation is not confined to southern Lebanon, the agency noted. On November 19, Israel delivered airstrikes on the Janta, Nabi Chit, Shaara, and Yahfoufa mountainous areas in the east of the country, near the border with Syria. According to a statement by the Israeli military command, the air raids targeted underground facilities used by Hezbollah for the production and storage of rockets.