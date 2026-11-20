LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is conducting offensive cyber operations against Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, General Sir Rob Magowan, who heads the British military’s Cyber & Specialist Operations Command, told Sky News.

"The cyber domain, as we call it, is becoming increasingly important in warfare. As a military commander, I want a range of options against my adversary," Magowan stated. He believes the four countries pose "a threat to our way of life."

Asked whether the UK is engaged in a cyberwar with those countries, Magowan said, "I wouldn't say we're at war, but we're not at peace either. We're in this hybrid zone, this grey zone, below the threshold of conflict, as we say... but we should be in no doubt there is a significant threat, we're seeing it playing out every day."

The Russian Embassy in the UK has repeatedly rejected London’s accusations of hostile activity, saying Moscow poses no threat to Britain, including in cyberspace.