WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that it is had for him to agree to cut nuclear weapons in half, despite his striving for denuclearization.

"We're leading, and I'd like to get rid of them (nuclear weapons - TASS). But you know, it's very hard to put a president in that position. It's very hard for me to say let's cut them in half. We cut them in half, and you know we still have other countries out there. But I have a hard time saying I agree to cut them in half. I'm the one that keeps talking about the denuclearization of the world, but it's very hard," he told a news conference.

Earlier, he held talks with his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, and issues of nuclear weapons were among the topics they discussed.