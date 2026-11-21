MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. NATO enlargement remained the major obstacle in the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, US economist Jeffrey Sachs, the director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said in an interview with TASS.

"Yes, I believe we are closer than we were a few months ago, although the decisive step has not yet been taken by the United States. Direct talks among the United States, Russia and Ukraine resumed in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11 after a pause of nine months. In October, the leaders of Finland and Norway reopened direct European contact with Moscow. Now the three great powers have met together in Shenzhen. All of this creates conditions for a settlement," he said, commenting on the results of the APEC summit.

"The central obstacle remains NATO enlargement," the economist emphasized.

He drew attention to Vladimir Zelensky’s words. "According to <…> Zelensky, US negotiators in Abu Dhabi even floated the idea of NATO membership for Ukraine in return for withdrawal from the Donbass," he noted. That shows that the project of NATO enlargement, conceived by American neoconservatives in the 1990s, has still not been laid to rest, Sachs added.

"Russia has made crystal clear that it will not sign an agreement that leaves the door open to NATO expansion to Ukraine. That is why the clear public statement by President Trump is needed, declaring that the United States rejects NATO enlargement because it violates the principle of indivisible security," he concluded.

The full interview will be published on the TASS website on November 22.