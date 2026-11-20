MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Eight Russian regions have been picked to participate in a pilot project to develop cargo delivery using drones, the Russian Ministry of Transport said.

"Based on the evaluation of applications, the regions with the highest scores included the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Sakhalin Region, the Primorsky Region, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Ryazan Region, and the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. The review was against 11 criteria, including the readiness of scenarios, infrastructure, operators, and organizational support," the ministry noted.

The proposed scenarios cover the delivery of foods, everyday consumer goods, parcels, documents, medications, and medical supplies, including to remote and hard-to-reach settlements.

"Across all applications combined, more than 300 unmanned aerial logistics routes were presented--this is a solid foundation for further work. The key goal of the project is to systematize and consolidate the experience, best practices, and competencies accumulated during experiments over recent years, and to build a cost-effective, scalable model for unmanned logistics development. The model will be tested on specific regional routes in collaboration with major customers, Russian operators, and drone manufacturers," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin stressed.

The pilot project is scheduled to run through the end of 2027. The results obtained will form the basis for developing proposals to improve the regulatory framework governing the use of unmanned aerial systems, remove existing barriers, and create conditions for the development of regular drone cargo delivery.