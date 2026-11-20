MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Gold holdings in the Bank of Russia’s reserves fell to 72.5 million troy ounces in October 2026, down 0.3 million troy ounces from the previous month, according to data from the regulator.

This marks the lowest level since October 2019, when the Bank of Russia’s monetary gold reserves stood at 72.4 million troy ounces.

The decline marks the tenth consecutive month of shrinking gold reserves.

As of November 1, 2026, the value of the monetary gold reserves totaled $291.958 billion.

At 4:25 p.m. Moscow time, gold futures for December 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange were down 3.43% at $3,559.2 per troy ounce.