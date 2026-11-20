MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian insurance market grew by 13.8% in January-September of this year in annual terms, reaching 3.1 trillion rubles ($37.84 bln), the Bank of Russia said in its review of key insurer performance indicators.

"In the first nine months of 2026, the insurance market expanded by 13.8% year-on-year to 3.1 trillion rubles ($37.84 billion). Life insurance premiums rose by 16.9%. The rise in the endowment life insurance (ELI) segment offset the decline in unit-linked life insurance (ULLI). Non-life insurance premiums increased by 10%, driven primarily by motor insurance, voluntary health insurance (VHI), and corporate and personal property insurance," the regulator said.

Endowment life insurance (ELI) remained the main driver of life insurance growth for the third consecutive quarter, fueled by large policies offering guaranteed returns comparable to bank deposit rates. Meanwhile, unit-linked life insurance (ULLI) declined following a ban on sales of legacy-format products since the start of 2026.

"Premiums under top-up ULLI policies concluded prior to January 1, 2026, totaled 211 bln rubles ($2.58 bln) over the first nine months of 2026. The bulk of collections came from policies with terms of 3 to 5 years and over 10 years. Premiums for life insurance policies with a calculated yield concluded during the reporting period amounted to 18.9 bln rubles ($230.7 mln)," the Central Bank noted.

At the same time, total payouts in the first nine months of 2026 rose by 15% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 2 trillion rubles ($24.4 bln), the Bank of Russia added. The number of complaints filed against insurers declined by 1.5% year-on-year from January to September 2026.