NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has announced that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) generated $3.79 bln on the game’s first day of release, making it the most successful product in the history of the entertainment industry.

"Grand Theft Auto VI day one retail sales reached $3.79 billion, setting a new record for entertainment across any medium, and becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history," the company said in a press release.

Take-Two Interactive’s figures significantly exceeded experts’ expectations. Previously, the analytics firm SensorTower said that sales of GTA VI on the game’s first day of release reached around $2.3 bln.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most commercially successful and influential media franchises in the video game industry. Grand Theft Auto VI was released on November 19, 2026. The game also received its first scores on the review aggregator website Metacritic, earning 99 out of 100 points from critics.