Parameters of state armament program for 2027-2036 finalized — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The parameters of the State Armament Program for 2027-2036 have been finalized, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said, adding that the new state program is based on four main principles

"Equipping the Armed Forces with modern weapons and equipment is a crucial issue. The parameters of the State Armament Program for 2027-2036 were finalized this year. The new State Armament Program is based on four key principles," he said at a Defense Ministry year-end board meeting.

In particular, high-priority systems include weapons that will determine the future, innovative appearance of the Armed Forces. This refers to strategic nuclear forces, space assets, air defense systems, communications, electronic warfare and control systems, unmanned systems and robotic systems, as well as weapons based on fundamentally new technologies. "High-priority systems account for almost half of all expenditures on the State Armament Program," the minister added.

Another principle of development of the state armaments program is that it was built on the basis of the requirements of the Armed Forces' future combat capabilities, not on the number of weapons and equipment units as was the case previously, Belousov emphasized.

The third principle is the synchronization of research and development work, procurement of weapons and equipment, and infrastructure development. This approach allows for planning not only the supply of individual weapons but also their entire life cycle, from development to disposal, Russia’s defense chief said.

Taking into account improvements of defense industry enterprises’ productivity in development of the state program is the fourth principle. "It is suggested that increased labor productivity will result in a cost reduction of at least 1-2% per year, which will positively impact contract prices and cost savings," he stressed.