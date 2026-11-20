WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has spoken highly of his personal relationship with Putin, describing it as "fantastic."

"I consider I have fantastic relationships with Putin. That's a very good thing. I have fantastic relationships with President Xi. That's a good thing, and our country is safe because of that," he told a news conference.

"I consider him to be somebody that have a very good relationship, and it's actually very good," he said, referring to the Russian leader. When asked if he thinks that Putin is a friend to America, Trump said, "I can't speak to America".