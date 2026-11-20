MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian VK Holding has filed a 10 million ruble ($122,100) lawsuit against US-based tech giant Apple, according to the arbitration court case database.

The lawsuit was filed against three Apple entities. TASS has sent an inquiry to VK.

A previous lawsuit against Apple, Apple Distribution International, and Apple Rus stemmed from the removal of the Russian company's apps from the App Store. The case hearing is scheduled for December 8. The Russian company demands that its apps be returned to the App Store, push notifications from the apps be restored, and a penalty be recovered for failure to comply with the court decision.