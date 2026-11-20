MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The 12th meeting of the financial dialogue between Russia and China will be held in Moscow on November 23, the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website.

"On November 23, 2026, the 12th meeting of the financial dialogue between Russia and China will be held in Moscow under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov and Finance Minister of the People’s Republic of China Lan Fo’an ," the ministry said.

Current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Russia and China in the finance sphere are planned to be discussed during the event.

The previous meeting of the financial dialogue took place in Beijing on November 4, 2025.