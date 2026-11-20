MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Former spokesperson for Vladimir Zelensky Yulia Mendel isn't sure the Ukrainian state can survive beyond spring 2028, even if the United States resumes funding Kiev.

"'After winter comes not only spring, but also Congress,' Zelensky said. He is holding out hope that the new US Congress will allocate additional funding for the war, overlooking the fact that foreign policy falls under the authority of the US president," she wrote on Telegram, commenting on Zelensky's remarks to reporters following meetings in Berlin.

Mendel agreed with Zelensky that you can count on the seasons changing, she's just not sure how many seasons Ukraine has left, suggesting that the state will fail in a little over a year's time - in spring 2028.

She argued that no country can sustain such enormous human losses indefinitely, as Ukraine has. "Zelensky, meanwhile, seems to expect many more springs, trips and pleasant moments ahead," Mendel concluded.