BUENOS AIRES, November 21. /TASS/. Italy’s Eni, Argentina’s YPF, and investment firm XRG, a subsidiary of the UAE’s ADNOC, are set to invest $25 bln in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) production project in Argentina by 2030, Economy Minister of the South American country Luis Caputo announced.

"The evaluation committee has approved the inclusion of the Argentina LNG project being developed by YPF, Eni, and XRG, in the preferential regime for major investments. This refers to the largest investment in Argentina’s history. The project entails an investment of $25 bln between 2027 and 2030, with the total investment reaching $50.75 bln by 2050," Caputo wrote on X.

The project will enable the annual export of 12 mln tons of LNG, he added. Investments will cover gas extraction at the Vaca Muerta field, as well as the construction of a gas pipeline and a product pipeline extending to the coast of Rio Negro province, where two floating liquefied natural gas units will operate. "Industrial facilities for processing gas and its liquid fractions will also be built in the provinces of Neuquen and Rio Negro," the minister noted.

In February, Eni, YPF, and XRG said that they had signed a binding agreement to participate in an LNG production project in Argentina.