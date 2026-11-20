WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US and Israeli officials are discussing whether to strike Iran in the near future, CBS News reported, citing sources.

They said Israeli officials are concerned about how quickly Iran is rebuilding production capacity for its ballistic missile program and about Tehran’s efforts to protect its military and nuclear infrastructure from attack by moving it underground. The sources noted that Israeli forces are ready to resume strikes on Iran and are at their highest level of combat readiness. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to launch the operation jointly with the US, though it remains unclear whether US President Donald Trump plans to strike Iran. The two sides are consulting on the issue.

On Thursday, Trump said he was in no hurry to decide how to proceed on Iran.

The US and Israel began their war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate halt to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On the night of July 7-8, the US resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement’s provisions on the Strait of Hormuz. The US administration then effectively signaled an end to large-scale military action against Iran and a shift toward strangling its economy through sanctions.