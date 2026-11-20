MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities might want to "experiment" if they are tired of having Moldovan diplomats working in Russia at all, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS as she commented on remarks from Chisinau on the possibility of expelling the Russian ambassador.

Earlier, Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu suggested that the country’s authorities might declare Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov persona non grata. On Wednesday, Ozerov was handed a note of protest at the Moldovan Foreign Ministry due to drones that had entered the republic’s territory. The diplomat described those actions as groundless.

"If they’re tired of having Moldovan diplomats working here at all, they might experiment," Zakharova said when asked a respective question.