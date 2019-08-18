Serbian Guard to participate in Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square

BELGRADE, August 18. /TASS/. The Serbian Guard, an honor guards unit of the Serbian armed forces, will take part in a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

"Defense Minister Shoigu expressed his respect to [Serbian] President [Aleksandar] Vucic and our policy of military neutrality and a free nation, and invited President Vucic and our honorary guards unit to participate in a parade marking the 75th anniversary of victory [over Nazi Germany]. We won together, and we should celebrate together. The Serbian army will be on the Red Square on May 9 together with its Commander-in-Chief, with the remaining victorious nations, with all those who fought against Nazism as free people, which we used to be and which we are now," the Serbian defense ministry’s press service quoted Vulin as saying.

The ministers also discussed bilateral agenda, noting intense contacts between the armed forces of the two nations and the ongoing defense cooperation.

Aleksandar Vulin and Sergei Shoigu together attended the closing ceremony of the 2019 International Army Games at the Patriot Park near Moscow on Saturday night. This year, a total of 223 teams representing 39 states from Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and Latin America took part. The competitions were hosted by Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.