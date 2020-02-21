Putin has not seen Zelensky’s Servant of the People TV series

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he has not watched the TV series Servant of the People starring Vladimir Zelensky, Ukraine’s current president.

"I haven't seen it," Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin". He added he knew nothing about the main character Vasily Goloborodko, or any episodes of the series.

The series was aired for the first time on the 1+1 television channel, later skyrocketing in Ukraine’s TV ratings to become a nationwide hit.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had not been able to watch any TV series at all, nor would he be able to watch the Servant of the People, because he was pressed for time.

Episode 2 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.