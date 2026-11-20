MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces suffered over 1,360 casualties during the past week in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past week, units of the Battlegroup East continued to advance deep into enemy defensive lines and, as a result of decisive operations, liberated the settlements of Tersyanka and Zalivnoye in Zaporozhye Region. The battlegroup inflicted losses on Ukraine’s manpower and equipment of one mechanized brigade, three airborne assault brigades, two assault brigades, one assault regiment, and one marine brigade. In total, the Ukrainian armed forces lost in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East over 1,360 servicemen, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 46 motor vehicles, and three artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to Odessa

Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa, the Defense Ministry reported.

"A dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to the port of Odessa was hit at sea," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Terny-Pervomaiskaya substation in Dnepropetrovsk Region

The Russian Armed Forces struck the Terny-Pervomaiskaya electrical substation in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which supplied power to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of the strike, the PS-330 Terny-Pervomaiskaya substation in the settlement of Terny in the Dnepropetrovsk Region was hit. The facility distributed electricity to support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex enterprises, as well as military facilities of the Ukrainian army in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine loses over 1,150 troops in Battlegroup South’s area of responsibility over week

Ukrainian units lost more than 1,150 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Ukrainian armed formations lost more than 1,150 service members in this area, 15 armored combat vehicles, 176 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations," the statement said.

Russian air defenses down 13 Flamingo missiles, 6,808 enemy fixed-wing UAVs in past week

Russian air defenses downed 13 Flamingo cruise missiles, eight Neptune missiles and 6,808 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defenses downed 11 glide bomb, 13 Flamingo cruise missiles, eight Neptune long-range missiles, two US-made HIMARS rockets, and also 6,808 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," according to the ministry.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 294,028 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,718 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,962 field artillery guns and mortars and 77,686 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry added.

Russian forces liberate two settlements in special military operation zone in past week

Russian forces liberated two settlements in the special military operation zone over the past week, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Last week, units of Battlegroup East continued to move deeper into enemy defenses and carry out effective operations, liberating the settlements of Tersyanka and Zalivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement reads.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,495 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, 116 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns and three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Ukraine loses up to 145 troops to Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in past week

The Ukrainian army lost up to 145 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr over the past week, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr improved their tactical positions over the past week. They struck formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a territorial defense brigade. Up to 145 Ukrainian service members were eliminated, along with three armored combat vehicles, 119 motor vehicles and four electronic warfare systems," the ministry said.

Russia carries out two massive, 11 group strikes on targets in Ukraine over past week

Russian forces carried out two massive and 11 group strikes on targets in Ukraine over the past week, hitting, among other targets, defense industry enterprises, logistics centers, energy and transport infrastructure facilities, and military airfields, the Defense Ministry reported.

"From November 14 to 20, the Russian army carried out two massive and 11 group strikes, hitting Ukrainian military industry enterprises involved in the production of cruise missiles and long-and medium-range drones, logistics centers, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, workshops producing and storage sites for robotic systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles, military airfields, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities used for receiving, storing and distributing military cargo were also disabled.