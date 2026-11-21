LUGANSK, November 21. /TASS/. A large group of French mercenaries is concentrated in Odessa, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that the French "behave in a very provocative manner and act as if they own the world."

The RFI broadcaster reported earlier, citing several sources, that French military personnel have been operating covertly in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026, where they are involved in training Ukrainian soldiers and maintaining military equipment. Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo confirmed the presence of active-duty French military personnel in Ukraine, adding though that they are allegedly not participating in combat operations on the side of Kiev.

"I have received information regarding the presence of French citizens in Ukraine, with a particularly high number of such instances in the Odessa region. So far, I have received several reports indicating that French individuals are behaving in a very provocative manner. They act as if they own the world. In many places, such as bars and entertainment venues, they live it up, spending lavishly, yet they don’t always pay their tabs. Naturally, however, they try to keep these conflicts from becoming public knowledge," Marochko said, citing his own sources.

Due to their behavior and failure to pay their bills, French mercenaries are "causing very serious harm to Ukrainian small businesses, which are already struggling to survive under very difficult conditions," which is also evidenced by a number of posts from Odessa residents on social media, he added.