MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The current political regime in Moldova led by President Maia Sandu has deprived its own people of democracy, freedom of speech, and human rights, Executive Committee Secretary of Moldova's Victory opposition bloc, a former member of the republic’s Parliament Marina Tauber told TASS.

"Everything that Europe has said, and everything that the PAS party (the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity - TASS) and Maia Sandu who act as conduits for Europe in our country have said, is nothing but an empty wrapper, with no substance inside. Democracy is a sham, freedom of speech and freedom of choice are a sham. There is absolutely no respect for any human rights whatsoever," she said.

According to Tauber, she managed to speak about the state of human rights in the republic at the International Ombudsman Forum in Moscow. "I hope that when the participants return to their home countries, those who were previously unaware will become interested, perhaps they will read up on Moldova and the situation there. In this way, we will bring these egregious examples to the attention of the entire world," she noted.