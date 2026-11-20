LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has nominated Russian teen Mirra Andreeva for the 2026 Player of the Year Award, the WTA press office said in a statement on Friday.

"Reached six finals in 2026 and captured four titles, including her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros and the WTA Finals title in her singles debut," the statement reads. "Played the most matches (71) and recorded the most match wins (55) on the WTA Tour."

"Finished the year at a new career-high ranking of No. 2, becoming the youngest year-end No. 2 since Maria Sharapova in 2006," according to the WTA.

Also nominated for the 2026 WTA Player of the Year Award are Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, Linda Noskova (the Czech Republic), Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) and Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan).

Andreeva, 19, is currently 2nd in the WTA Rankings. She won the French Open in June and is now a seven-time WTA title holder overall. In early November, she won the 2026 WTA Finals in her debut appearance.

In 2023, Andreeva was named WTA rookie of the year. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are playing in international tennis tournaments under a neutral status due to earlier imposed restrictions.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.