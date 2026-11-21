VLADIKAVKAZ, November 21. /TASS/. Two people were killed and two injured in a gas explosion that rocked an apartment building in Russia’s North Caucasus city of Vladikavkaz, the regional emergencies ministry department said.

The explosion occurred on the sixth floor of the building. Windows were smashed nearby, but no fire followed.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

The region's Investigative Committee branch said the likely cause of the blast was a gas leak.

A criminal investigation has been opened "over the ignition of household gas and subsequent structural damage to a residential apartment building" on charges of performing work or providing services that do not meet safety requirements.

The apartment was not officially connected to the gas supply, the city’s gas company Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Vladikavkaz said. Its owners have not opened a utility account, and the gas company has not carried out an official gas supply activation.