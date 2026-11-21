MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. A Swedish reconnaissance aircraft that took off from Romania spent almost five hours over neutral waters of the Black Sea, an air traffic control told TASS.

"Sweden’s Saab 340B ISR plane, used for intelligence and surveillance, spent nearly five hours over neutral waters in the southern Black Sea, flying west to east and back and without entering any country’s airspace," the source said.

According to the source, the aircraft has been based at an airfield in Constanta, Romania, for the past several days, and its flight path over the sea largely mirrors that of a NATO Bombardier Artemis II aircraft, frequently spotted over the Black Sea.

"Unlike the latter, the Swedish aircraft flies at nearly half the altitude - around 5.5 kilometers (18,000 feet) - while similarly avoiding corridors designated for civil aviation," the source said.