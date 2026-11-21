DOHA, November 21. /TASS/. Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran have come to a deadlock due to disagreements over enriched uranium stored on the territory of the Islamic Republic despite intensive contacts with the participation of mediators, the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya reported, citing a high-placed source.

"The fate of enriched uranium remains a major stumbling block at the negotiations," the TV channel quoted the source as saying.

According to the source, both sides firmly adhere to their positions, despite the mediators’ proposals.

The American side insists on a clear-cut plan of liquidating enriched uranium stockpiles and demands written guarantees that Tehran will not resume uranium enrichment in the future. In turn, Iran categorically refuses to take enriched uranium out of the country. In addition, as the source stressed, the mediators currently have "no guarantees that the military escalation will not resume," Al Arabiya reported.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on November 15 that Iran had lost trust for the negotiating process with the United States but notified mediators of its readiness to settle the crisis and open the Strait of Hormuz, if Washington fulfilled seven conditions. On November 17, the Qatari Foreign Ministry informed about a new meeting with the Iranian side as part of mediatory efforts. However, as Al Arabia reported, no diplomatic breakthrough was achieved.