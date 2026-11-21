MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian troops struck a gathering site of Ukrainian army commanders and representatives of the military-industrial complex, including foreign representatives and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, military airfields, temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations and also a gathering site of high-placed representatives of the Ukrainian army and representatives of the military-industrial complex, including foreign representatives," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,185 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry. Russian air defenses intercept 464 Ukrainian UAVs over past day.