TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. Iran has actually ceased to be a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after strikes on its nuclear facilities and the killings of its nuclear scientists, Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Majlis (the unicameral parliament), told TASS.

"I believe that we have actually fallen out of the NPT. We have been pushed out of the Agency and the NPT. This is a very important point. We don’t need to make any further announcements at all and we can simply make a decision. As for the decision, our public opinion guided by such considerations fully supports withdrawing from the NPT," the lawmaker said, commenting on the possibility for Iran to exit the treaty stipulated by its Article 10.

As the MP explained, the Islamic Republic has been actually "pushed out of the NPT" by strikes on its nuclear facilities and the killings of its nuclear scientists.