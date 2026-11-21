MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The European Union must acknowledge that Europe consists of 44 countries, not just the 27 that are EU members, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said, adding that only after that will it be possible to discuss a unified security framework.

"If and when the countries of the European Union accept the fact that Europe is much broader than the European Union, that there are 44 states in Europe, not just the 27 that make up the EU, and when, following that, a discussion begins on how to ensure a unified and indivisible security for all states in this part of the world, for all 44 of them, only then will their positions begin to converge," he said in an interview with Izvestia.

As long as the EU continues to equate Europe as a whole with the European Union and NATO, while ignoring Moscow’s interests, there will be no basis for a compromise, Kosachev noted. The invitation extended to European representatives to visit Moscow is intended to test whether the EU is prepared to begin discussions on security for the entire continent, or whether it remains stuck in this unconstructive approach, he added.