MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 464 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down 464 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 294,492 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,735 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,966 field artillery guns and mortars and 77,772 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.