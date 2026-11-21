MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. US military-industrial circles resist peace in Ukraine but President Donald Trump has opportunities to achieve the desired result, American economist Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University in New York, told TASS in an interview following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"The obstacle is not the President’s intention but the resistance of powerful interests in Washington, including parts of the security establishment and the military-industrial complex, which remain wedded to the failed project of NATO enlargement. President Trump now has the opportunity to assert the interests of the American people over those lobbies," Sachs said.

In the US economist’s opinion, a clear statement ending NATO enlargement to Ukraine and Georgia would strengthen American security as "it would remove an open-ended risk of war with the world’s largest nuclear power, and it would open the way to a new arms control agreement.".