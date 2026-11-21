MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has started to speak with European Union (EU) countries as if with his vassals, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS, commenting on Zelensky’s objections to a potential visit by European representatives to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Moscow had offered European representatives via diplomatic channels to come to Russia and outline their positions on security in the region. Zelensky spoke against it.

"Lately, Zelensky has been speaking with European Union countries as if they are his vassals. They have simply put themselves in this position. Either they stay in this position - in which case, why complain? - or they recall after all that they are independent states," the Russian diplomat stressed.