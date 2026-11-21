KALININGRAD, November 21. /TASS/. There is no threat to supplies to Russia’s Kaliningrad Region after a vessel bound for the country’s westernmost exclave came under an attack, regional Governor Aleksey Besprozvannykh said on his Max channel.

Earlier, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on Max that a cargo ship bound for Kaliningrad had been attacked by two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Finland international waters, three nautical miles from the Russian border. The ship’s crew was being evacuated, he added.

"There is no threat to the region’s supplies. I am in touch with Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko and Rosmorrechflot [the Federal Agency for Sea and River Transport]. I keep the situation under my personal control," the statement reads.

A TASS source said that the ship was carrying paints and varnishes.