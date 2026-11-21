MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,185 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 260 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 200 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 165 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 335 troops and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 205 troops and eight motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 20 troops and 13 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.