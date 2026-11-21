MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Train traffic across the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Crimea and mainland Russia has been fully restored after Ukrainian strikes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS.

"Train traffic across the rail section of the Crimean Bridge has been restored in full," the vice premier said.

"Trains on this route are running as scheduled," he emphasized.

​​​On November 16, 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military attacked the Crimean Bridge during the APEC summit, damaging its structures.