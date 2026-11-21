TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. Iran carried out one of its most intense offensive and defensive operations against trespassing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and US aircraft overnight into Saturday, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported citing a military source.

"One of Iran’s most intensive and diverse offensive and defensive military operations against trespassing vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and against US aerial vehicles, was conducted over the past 24 hours," the broadcaster quoted the source as saying.

The source went on to say that combined scenarios of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) to break Iranian control over the strait have been foiled, and a plan for tankers to transit in convoys under the cover of US fighter jets and warships has failed.

The source also claimed that amid Pentagon’s weakening security capabilities, the majority of neighboring Persian Gulf states, along with major European and US companies, are seeking to distances themselves from Washington and establish new, independent security arrangements.