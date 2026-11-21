STOCKHOLM, November 21. /TASS/. Finland’s Border Guard has sent a border patrol to a cargo vessel, attacked in the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, the country’s defense ministry said.

"Border Guard assets are en route to the scene," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Max channel that a cargo ship en route to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Finland international waters. The incident occurred three nautical miles away from the Russian border. At this point, the ship’s crew is being evacuated.

The vessel was transporting paints and coatings, according to a TASS source.