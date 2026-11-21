ST. PETERSBURG, November 21. /TASS/. A Russian rescue vessel has approached a Russian dry cargo ship, previously attacked by a drone in international waters of the Gulf of Finland, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote on the Max messenger.

"The Russian dry cargo ship, attacked by a drone on November 21, 2026, in international waters of the Gulf of Finland, was approached by a Russian rescue vessel," the governor said. "The crew reported that evacuation was not required."

"The situation in board is under control," he added. "The crew is conducting the required repairs and plans to resume its voyage along the expected route.".