NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said his country is facing bankruptcy if the federal debt ceiling issue is not resolved, urging to lift the current restrictions.

"We have debt ceiling coming up," he told Fox News in an interview. "If we didn't do debt ceiling, if they left debt ceiling, the country would be bankrupt. It's never happened before."

"We shouldn't have it," he added.

According to the US Department of the Treasury, the US federal debt stood at record-high $40.52 trillion as of October 26. The current debt ceiling is $41.1, and, according to the Washington-based Bipartisan Policy Center think-tank, the limit may be reached in February or March 2027.