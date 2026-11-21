TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. An F-16 fighter jets of the United States was damaged by an Iranian missile over the Persian Gulf on Friday evening and was forced to make an emergency landing, the Iranian army’s press service said.

"Following a missile detonation in close proximity of the aircraft, the US aggressor fighter jet sustained damage, forcing its pilot to abort the mission and make an emergency landing at one of the nearest airfields in the region," reads the statement, quoted by Iran’s state broadcaster.

According to the military, domestically produced air defense systems deployed in the south of the country and operating under the integrated air defense network detected, intercepted and fired a missile at the fighter jet.