MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Chipmaker Nvidia slipped out of the world’s top three largest companies by market capitalization, ceding third place to US-based Alphabet, the parent company of Google, according to trading data obtained by TASS.

The top three companies in terms of market capitalization are currently Apple ($4.978 trillion), Microsoft ($3.598 trillion), and Alphabet ($3.245 trillion). Nvidia slipped to fourth place with a capitalization of $3.031 trillion, while Amazon is fifth ($2.668 trillion).

Earlier, the Business Insider portal wrote that Nvidia’s market capitalization shrunk by approximately $1.04 billion after the departure of CEO Jensen Huang was announced.

On November 12, Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO and President of Nvidia and resigned from the company’s Board of Directors amid a scandal involving his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that the woman worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.