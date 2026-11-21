BRATISLAVA, November 22. /TASS/. Slovakia will not participate in a new loan of the European Union for Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Slovakia did not take part in EU’s provision of the first 90 bln euro loan to Ukraine and we intend to do the same now, although we are blackmailed politically, by linking [participation] in this loan to the whole EU budget," Fico said in the video address on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia). "It is regrettable that at a time when [the contours of] peace negotiations are emerging, the EU wants to borrow 45 bln euro on the global financial market to support the war in Ukraine and, of course, become the guarantor of this loan," he added.

Ukraine will not repay 90 billion euro previously allocated to it, nor will it pay off any future loans, the prime minister said. "The truth is that these are not loans, these are gifts," Fico noted.

"I do not see a single argument as to why we should participate in a military loan for Ukraine," he added.